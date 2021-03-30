Two canoers missing, search underway on Lake Winnebago

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Fond du Lac County are searching for two people who are missing after they were thrown from a canoe into the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago. Dispatchers received a 911 call from one of the two individuals about 8:30 p.m. Monday. The canoers were about one mile north of the Fond du Lac River outlet, WLUK-TV reported. Sheriff’s officials say at the time of the call, both were still in the canoe, but were thrown into the water a short time later. Neither had a life jacket. Conditions on the lake were dangerous at the time with sustained winds of 25 mph gusting to 40 mph and waves of four to five feet.