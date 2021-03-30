Two space fans get seats on billionaire’s private flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A billionaire’s private SpaceX flight has filled its two remaining seats with two longtime space fans. The newest passengers are a scientist-educator from Arizona and a Seattle-area data engineer whose college buddy actually won the seat in a lottery but gave him the prize. The two were introduced Tuesday as the newest crew members. They will join tech businessman Jared Isaacman, who’s paying for the three-day ride around the globe this fall while also raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. An employee of St. Jude’s was previously selected as a passenger.