UK variant strain of COVID-19 identified in Trempealeau County

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau County Health Department said Tuesday that they've identified a case of the UK strain of the coronavirus.

The variant strain B.1.1.7 of COVID-19 was identified by genome sequencing according to the health department.

An investigation by the health department wasn't able to determine where the person contracted the variant strain.

The variant strain was first detected in Wisconsin on January 12, 2021.

The health department said that virus mutations are expected over time. The UK variant is believed to spread more easily than the original strain of COVID-19.

They caution that people should continue to follow safety practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The health department also stresses that people get vaccinated to reduce the risk of COVID-19.

RELATED: UK variant strain of COVID-19 identified in La Crosse County