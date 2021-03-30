Viterbo hosts in-person commencement May 16 at Copeland Park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Viterbo University plans to hold two in-person commencement ceremonies on Sunday, May 16.

They'll take place at Copeland Park. The first one is set for 11 a.m. for those graduating in the College of Engineering, Letters, and Sciences; School of Education; the College of Business, Performing Arts, and Leadership; and the Nutrition and Dietetics department. The university said the doors open at 10:15 a.m.

The other ceremony begins at 2:30 p.m. for the School of Nursing undergraduate and graduate candidates for graduation. A pinning ceremony is a part of this event. The doors open at 1:45 p.m.

In a release, Viterbo said those graduating receive a limited number of tickets for guests to allow for social distancing. Masks are required to attend.

“We are very happy to offer our students the opportunity to participate in a traditional in-person commencement ceremony, and we know we can do so safely,” said Viterbo University President Glena Temple. “Milestone events like this one have been greatly missed since the pandemic began. It should be a joyous occasion.”

Viterbo graduates from 2020 are also invited to participate.