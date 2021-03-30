Skip to Content

Windy weather turns cooler after our first 70-degree day

Yesterday the strong wind gusts brought the temperatures up to the 70s across the region. Our first 70-degree day arrived slightly earlier than average. Less breezy 70 degree days are within the forecast but we’ll have to wait a few days before the warmth returns.

Winds will continue to stay strong today, especially as a cold front swings through. Wind gusts could exceed 35 mph behind the cold front. There will not be a Wind Advisory today but continue to keep yourself aware.

Overnight cloud cover and continued southerly winds have kept temperatures in the 50s. But once the cloud front passes temperatures start to drop. Temperatures will stay steady in 40s with gradually returning sunshine. Then with clear skies tonight, temperatures plummet to the 20s and teens.

Wednesday will the coolest day as highs will stay in the 30s. Winds will start to calm but the winds could still have the potential to gust to 25 mph.

Then a large, powerful high-pressure system will settle in and keep the region quiet. This will bring an abundance of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures. By the weekend, more of those 70 degree days could return.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

Alyssa Triplett

