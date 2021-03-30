Winona State combines virtual, in-person events for graduates

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - For the first time in a year, Winona State University graduates can take part in in-person events in May.

The university said they are holding the in-person events in conjunction with a virtual commencement ceremony at 6 p.m. on May 7.

The Name Reading Ceremonies take place throughout the day. The university said that although students will walk across a stage and have the switching of tassels, there won't be any speeches, hand shaking, or receiving of diplomas. They said those elements are a part of the virtual ceremonies.

The only people at the Name Reading Ceremonies are the graduating students. Those present will follow social distancing and mask wearing rules.

A new feature for WSU grads is a bell ringing. Following the ceremonies, each student rings the new Graduation Bell. WSU President Scott Olson said he was inspired by traditions at Harvard and the University of Georgia.

When students graduate, they'll ring the bell and sign their name into a ledger for preservation into the future.

Olson said the changes help make the ceremonies meaningful for the students. “We are ever grateful for the opportunity to gather both in-person and virtually to celebrate the class of 2021,” President Olson said. “And to send them off on their journey to improve the world.”