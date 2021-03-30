Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as Floyd stopped moving

Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as Floyd stopped movingNew
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Witnesses testified Tuesday that onlookers grew increasingly angry as they begged Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin to take his knee off George Floyd’s neck.
But they say Chauvin refused to back off and another officer forced back bystanders who tried to intervene.
The teenager who shot the widely seen video of Floyd's arrest testified that Chauvin “just stared at us” and didn't react to bystander pleas.
Eighteen-year-old Darnella Frazier says Chauvin and another officer on the scene put their hands on their Mace when bystanders wanted to intervene.
She says she began recording because “it wasn’t right, he was suffering, he was in pain.”
Frazier's video sent waves of outrage around the globe and led to a national reckoning on racial injustice.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF DEREK CHAUVIN
Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life'
Witness in George Floyd case: 'I witnessed a murder'
Three witnesses take stand after opening statements in Derek Chauvin Trial
Chauvin Trial jurors only partially sequestered for now
Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29
Judge OKs some evidence, but won't move or delay Chauvin trial; 13th juror picked
2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement
Ellison increasing charges against Chauvin, charging 3 other officers
Former officer accused of killing George Floyd released on bail
Watch: MN Attorney General Ellison announces charges against officers in Floyd death
Attorney: Report of drugs in Floyd's system is 'red herring'
Medical Examiner: Floyd's death a homicide
Mayor: Officer who put a knee on man's neck should be charged