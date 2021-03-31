75% of those 65 and older have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine

(WAOW) — It's been around two months since COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opened up to those 65 and older in the state of Wisconsin.

As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports that 75.3% of those in the population have gotten at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Just under 60% have completed the vaccine series.

DHS says that 30.3% of everyone eligible for vaccinations has gotten at least one and 17.9% have completed the series.

In the North Central Wisconsin region, 27.6% of the population has gotten a vaccine and 16% have completed the series. The region's vaccination efforts still lags behind the other six regions.

The state is adding 563 new COVID-19 cases along with 16,976 new negative test results. This brings the total of confirmed cases to 577,195. Of those, DHS only considers 6,825 as still active. This is an increase of over 200 from the day before.

DHS reports another 10 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total of those who have died from the virus in the state throughout the pandemic to 6,622.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 250 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, up 23 from the day prior.

Of those, 66 are in the ICU, up to eight from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here