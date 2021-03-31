A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran-aligned Shiite militias are posing an increasing challenge for Iraq ahead of key talks with Washington that are meant to shape the future of the U.S.-Iraq relationship. That challenge was on full display during a military-style parade held by Iran-affiliated fighters in Baghdad last week. It underscored the increasing threat to Iraq’s stability from rogue militias loyal to Tehran. Masked fighters driving in a convoy through Baghdad streets threatened to cut off the ear of Iraq’s prime minister, undermining his credibility and sending a bold message that their influence over the affairs of the country will not be curbed.