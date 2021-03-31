Aaron Rodgers set to host ‘Jeopardy!’ beginning next week

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Aaron Rodgers is busy this offseason.

Packers.com reports the three-time NFL MVP quarterback will begin his 10-episode residency as the guest host of "Jeopardy!" on April 5.

The Packers' quarterback is one of several celebrities hosting the show in two-week intervals throughout the winter and spring.

Rodgers previously appeared on an episode of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2015. He raised $50,000 for Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer after defeating former astronaut and current Arizona senator Mark Kelly, and "Shark Tank" panelist Kevin O'Leary.