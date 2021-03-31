Application deadline approaching for La Crosse Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Area bar and restaurant owners looking for help after losing business due to the pandemic have a little better than a week left to apply for some local assistance.

Last March, the Sprout for Kids Foundation and the Pearl Street Brewery announced the creation of the La Crosse Bar and Restaurant Relief Fund.

Money from the fund would support local bars and restaurants that were impacted by the coronavirus.

So far, the effort has raised $25,000.

Businesses can apply here for grants from the fund.

The deadline for applying for a grant is April 8 at 5 p.m.

Once received, organizers said applications will be evaluated by a committee on the basis of a point system. A business may receive up to $5,000 in funding.

Fund organizers plan to announce the businesses receiving the funding on April 29.