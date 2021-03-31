Blackhawks’ Bowman named as GM of 2022 US Olympic men’s team

Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman has been selected to oversee building the U.S. men’s national hockey team for the 2022 Beijing Games. Bowman will serve as general manager and be assisted by Minnesota Wild GM and three-time U.S. Olympian Bill Guerin. USA Hockey’s announcement comes with the NHL anticipating its players’ return to the Olympics, pending negotiations with the International Olympic Committee scheduled for this summer. Bowman will draw from what he considers the deepest pool of American-born talent ever assembled. The potential list of first-time American-born Olympians include Toronto’s Auston Matthews, Buffalo’s Jack Eichel and New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox.