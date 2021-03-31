Body found in Jackson County in 1978 identified

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - A body found nearly 43 years ago in a remote part of Jackson County is finally identified.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday the identification of Dennis R. McConn of Kenosha. He was reported missing in 1977 at the age of 29.

On August 15, 1978, a logging crew found human remains in a remote wooded area of county forest land near the intersection of Keys Road and Fish Creek Road in the Town of Knapp north of Warrens.

The remains had been there for several months according to authorities.

An autopsy determined that McConn's death was a homicide.

The sheriff's office said the remains were identified with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the DNA Doe Project.

The DNA Doe Project, is a non-profit volunteer organization that identifies unidentified deceased people using forensic genealogy. Besides using DNA technology, volunteer genealogists provided research that lead to the identity of McConn.

His next of kin have been notified.

An investigation into McConn's death continues. The sheriff's office is asking for any assistance in determining why McConn was in Jackson County or any other information related to the case. People can use the Jackson County Sheriff's Office Crime Stoppers Line at 800-228-3203, Ext. 199.