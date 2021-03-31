Bored games: Teams find funs ways to fill gaps at tourneys

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments in Indianapolis and San Antonio aren’t all COVID-19 tests, basketball and contact tracing. But being in quasi-isolation with any movement inside and outside hotels restricted, teams had to get creative during the days and weeks between games and nasal swabs to find ways to stay entertained. There have been Wiffle ball games and ping-pong tournaments. There are boat rides, TikTok videos and Uno. Lots and lots of Uno, in fast-paced games in which the cards fly in a frenzy. It’s been a taxing journey for players, coaches and support staff cooped up in hotels.