Warriors roll over St. Croix Prep to advance to semifinals

Rochester, Minn. (WXOW) Caledonia is headed to the Class AA semifinals thanks to a dominant 81-52 win over St. Croix Prep in the MSHSL State quarterfinals Wednesday.

Jackson Koepke led a three-point barrage late in the first half that turned a close game into a route.

Koepke finished with 22 points.

Sam Privet had 21 and Austin Klug had 16.

Koepke and Sam Privet hit three straight three-pointers at one point in the first half to help the Warriors to a 40-29 lead at the half.

Caledonia will play Minneapolis North at Target Center next Wednesday at 2 PM.