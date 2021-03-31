COVID-19 Vaccine available at all Hy-Vee locations

WEST DES MOINES,IOWA(WXOW)- As more individuals are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, more pharmacies are starting to carry the vaccine.

Hy-Vee, a mid-western supermarket chain will now offer the vaccine at all their locations. Nearby locations include:

Winona : 1475 W Service Dr, Winona, MN 55987

St. Charles: 401 W 4th St, St Charles, MN 55972

Preston: 136 Main St SW, Preston, MN 55965

Decorah, Iowa: 915 Short St #107, Decorah, IA 52101

Spring Valley: 802 Memorial Dr, Spring Valley, MN 55975

Austin:1307 18th Ave NW, Austin, MN 55912

Zumbrota: 370 S Main St, Zumbrota, MN 55992

Stewartville:220 Center Town Plaza N, Stewartville, MN 55976

There are also multiple locations in the Rochester area. The locations include;

18 9th St SE, Rochester, MN 55904

500 Crossroads Dr SW, Rochester, MN 55902

500 37th St NW, Rochester, MN 55901

4221 W Circle Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901

Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president remarked on the oppurtunity Hy-Vee has received for the COVID-19 vaccination.

“Hy-Vee’s rapid COVID-19 vaccine expansion has allowed us to reach key communities in both urban and rural areas across the Midwest. Leveraging our team of more than 2,700 pharmacists and pharmacy technicians, our fleet of Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles and our strategic partnerships that we have built with local organizations, we have been able to make great strides in helping protect our communities from this pandemic.”

COVID-19 vaccinations will be given by appointment only. Eligible individuals can register for an appointment at Hy-Vee's website.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccinations, Hy-Vee is offering free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR), rapid antigen COVID-19 testing, and rapid antibody testing to test for past COVID-19 infection. To schedule an appointment to be tested click here.

Hy-Vee is also looking for 1,000 pharmacy technicians to assist with COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccine administration. If you are interested in administering either via Hy-Vee's pharmacy, you can apply here. Employess wouls enjoy competitive benefits including a 10% employee discount, competitive pay, and flexible scheduling.