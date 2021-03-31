Ending the first month of spring cooler before an upswing

The majority of March brought above-average temperatures. But over the last 36 hours, the warmest air of the year has brought back the brisk air. Temperatures fell from 72 degrees Monday night to 40 degrees Tuesday morning. The 32-degree drop in temperatures brings the coolest day of the week today.

Grab the light jacket out the door as temperatures have fallen into the 20s and 30s. With strong winds continuing, it feels like the teens. Winds will continue to gust up to 25 mph today under the sunshine to keep temperatures within the 30s.

Tomorrow morning will be the chilliest morning, but winds will finally take a break. Under clear skies and calm winds, temperatures start to take an upswing. Temperatures will be near average in the upper 40s and low 50s.

A quick return of blustery conditions Friday will be from the south to bring back the warm air. The winds and sunshine will help temperatures return to the 60s Friday afternoon.

Sunshine continues Saturday as winds calm and temperatures surge. The chance for the 70s will return for the weekend forecast. A weak frontal system will introduce cloud cover Sunday. But temperatures will bring in more 70 degree days.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

