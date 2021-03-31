Experts examine bottom of big ship that was stuck in Suez

CAIRO (AP) — Officials say experts have dived under a colossal container ship that had been stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal before it was freed in order to examine the vessel’s underside. The dives were part of a continuing investigation into what caused the grounding of the Ever Given, now anchored in the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal. Salvage teams succeeded in finally freeing the skyscraper-size vessel on Monday afternoon. The ship got stuck sideways in a narrow stretch of the canal. The mishap shook the global shipping industry when it halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce for around a week.