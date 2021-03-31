Skip to Content

Prosecutors detail incident that led to Floyd’s arrest

11:18 am Crime and CourtsNational news from the Associated Press
chauvin day 3-martin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The convenience store cashier who sold cigarettes to George Floyd and was handed a counterfeit $20 bill in return has taken the stand at Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial as prosecutors lay out the sequence of events that led to Floyd’s ill-fated arrest outside.

Christopher Martin, 19, says he immediately believed the $20 was fake but took it even though store policy was to deduct such amounts from a cashier's paycheck.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF DEREK CHAUVIN

Firefighter blocked from helping Floyd returns to stand

Teen who shot Floyd video says he was 'begging for his life'

Witness in George Floyd case: 'I witnessed a murder'

Three witnesses take stand after opening statements in Derek Chauvin Trial

Chauvin Trial jurors only partially sequestered for now

CHAUVIN TRIAL: What’s next?

Jury set for ex-cop’s trial in Floyd death; starts March 29

Judge OKs some evidence, but won't move or delay Chauvin trial; 13th juror picked

2 jurors dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

Ellison increasing charges against Chauvin, charging 3 other officers

Former officer accused of killing George Floyd released on bail

Watch: MN Attorney General Ellison announces charges against officers in Floyd death

Attorney: Report of drugs in Floyd's system is 'red herring'

Medical Examiner: Floyd's death a homicide

Mayor: Officer who put a knee on man's neck should be charged

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content