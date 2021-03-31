Prosecutors detail incident that led to Floyd’s arrest
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The convenience store cashier who sold cigarettes to George Floyd and was handed a counterfeit $20 bill in return has taken the stand at Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial as prosecutors lay out the sequence of events that led to Floyd’s ill-fated arrest outside.
Christopher Martin, 19, says he immediately believed the $20 was fake but took it even though store policy was to deduct such amounts from a cashier's paycheck.
