German unemployment slightly lower in March

BERLIN (AP) — Official figures show that unemployment in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, was slightly lower in March thanks to seasonal factors. Extensive use of a short-term salary support program continued to keep the numbers in check amid ongoing coronavirus restrictions. The Federal Labor Agency said the unadjusted jobless rate, the headline figure in Germany, slipped to 6.2% from 6.3% in February. Nearly 2.83 million people were registered as unemployed in the nation of 83 million. In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate stood at 6% for the third consecutive month.