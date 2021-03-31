Skip to Content

Hiking trails re-open in the La Crosse area.

2:50 pm
Marsh Trails
Marsh Trails in La Crosse open again after water damage.

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- As the weather gets warmer, more people will be hiking around the La Crosse area.

With the increase in temperatures and ideal trail conditions, the following trails are now open for outdoor recreation:

  • Hixon Forest Trails
  • Upper Hixon Forest Trails
    The Gateway Trails
  • Mathy trails
  • Hass and Dobson Tract
  • La Crosse River Marsh Trails,
  • Pammel Creek trails, Bud Hendrickson trails, Chad Erickson Park
    Trail
  • VIP/Green Island/Houska Trail,
  • Pettibone Park Lagoon Trail

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department reminds you to follow trail etiquette. That includes following marked trails and signs
being courteous of other trail users and yielding to uphill traffic, among others.

Additionally, there should be no camping, no fires, no smoking, no littering, and all animals must be on a leash while hiking or walking on the trails.

Chip O'Brien

