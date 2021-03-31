Hiking trails re-open in the La Crosse area.

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- As the weather gets warmer, more people will be hiking around the La Crosse area.

With the increase in temperatures and ideal trail conditions, the following trails are now open for outdoor recreation:

Hixon Forest Trails

Upper Hixon Forest Trails

The Gateway Trails

The Gateway Trails Mathy trails

Hass and Dobson Tract

La Crosse River Marsh Trails,

Pammel Creek trails, Bud Hendrickson trails, Chad Erickson Park

Trail

Trail VIP/Green Island/Houska Trail,

Pettibone Park Lagoon Trail

The City of La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department reminds you to follow trail etiquette. That includes following marked trails and signs

being courteous of other trail users and yielding to uphill traffic, among others.

Additionally, there should be no camping, no fires, no smoking, no littering, and all animals must be on a leash while hiking or walking on the trails.

