Japan’s Hitachi acquires GlobalLogic for $9.6 billion

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese industrial, electronic and construction conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. says it is buying U.S. digital engineering services company GlobalLogic Inc. for $9.6 billion. Tokyo-based Hitachi said Wednesday the acquisition of the Silicon Valley company will strengthen Hitachi’s digital operations in a wide range of businesses, including IT, energy, industry and mobility. GlobalLogic has more than 20,000 professionals in 14 countries, operating design studios and software product engineering centers. The deal was expected to close by the end of July, subject to regulatory approval. Companies around the world are working to adapt to the rapidly digital changes going on in various industries.