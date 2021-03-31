Jill Biden urges farmworkers to get vaccinated in California

DELANO, Calif. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is praising California farmworkers for their persistence during the pandemic and urging them to get vaccinated. She visited a vaccination site in the state’s agricultural Central Valley that was once the headquarters of the United Farm Workers. Her remarks Wednesday came on the state holiday in honor of César Chávez, one of the movement’s founders. President Joe Biden has a bust of Chávez in his office. Jill Biden says people would not have survived the pandemic had farmworkers not kept harvesting food. Farmworkers and the rest of the Central Valley have been hit hard by the pandemic.