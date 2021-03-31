Judge: US didn’t properly weigh oil impact on beluga whales

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. judge has ruled that a federal agency didn’t properly consider how tugboat noise tied to planned oil and gas drilling in Alaska could affect endangered beluga whales. The Anchorage Daily News reports that oil and gas company Hilcorp applied in 2018 for authorization from the National Marine Fisheries Service for activities related to an exploratory drilling program in Cook Inlet that could disrupt beluga whales and other marine mammals. The judge said Tuesday that the federal agency’s recovery plan for the whales identified noise from tugboats as a threat but that it didn’t properly consider the impact of that noise when it approved Hilcorp’s request.