Kilo of cocaine seized in Osseo traffic stop

OSSEO, Wis. (WXOW) - Approximately $100,000 worth of cocaine is found during a traffic stop near Osseo last week.

Details in a release from the Osseo Police Department said that on March 23, shortly after 5 a.m., an officer made a traffic stop of a vehicle after seeing a traffic violation.

Two people, identified as Erick Larkins, 27, of Minneapolis, and Shavonte Powell, 28, of Plymouth, Minnesota, were in the vehicle.

While stopped, police K9 Kimber was deployed and detected narcotics in the vehicle. When it was searched, a 1.126 kilogram package of cocaine was found. It is about 2.5 pounds.

Police estimate the drugs are worth approximately $100,000.

Both Larkins and Powell were arrested and placed in the Trempealeau County Jail.

According to online court records, both men posted $20,000 cash bonds for their release.

Powell returns to court on April 8. Larkins has a court appearance set for April 19.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted in the case.