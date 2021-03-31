Minnesota hospitalizations due to virus exceed 400

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota cases and hospitalizations driven by coronavirus variants in recent weeks continue to steadily climb, even as officials accelerate the state’s vaccination progress. Just over 400 patients are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 102 in intensive care — the most since late January, according to the state’s dashboard. Health officials on Wednesday reported more than 1,600 new cases and 12 more deaths, pushing the state’s totals to nearly 520,000 cases and more than 6,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.