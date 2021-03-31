Minnesota Update: 90 percent of those 65+ in Houston County have first vaccine shot

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) --More than 90 percent of people over the age of 65 in Houston County have received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine according to the Minnesota Department of Health in its Wednesday update.

The figures also show that 71.9 percent of residents over 65 have finished with the vaccine series.

MDH figures from Monday show that 39.5 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 25.9 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series.

As of Monday, 1,031,749 people are finished with the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard. It translates to 18.5 percent of the state's population.

MDH said 1,658,176 people, or 29.8 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Winona County has had 35.6 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 19.4 percent have completed the vaccine series. More than 83 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

RELATED: Find local vaccine and vaccination information here

In its Tuesday update, DHS said there were 12 new deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota.

A total of 6,848 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,276 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported its update that another 1,660 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Fillmore County and Winona County each had three new cases. Houston County saw one new case. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 519,529 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 39,226 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 29,703 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 499,395 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported 22,000 COVID-19 tests in Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 8,211,019. The Department reported that about 3,689,024 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 27,308 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 5,623 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.