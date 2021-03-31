Oklahoma asks court to rethink overturning murder conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general is asking a state appeals court to rehear its ruling overturning the murder conviction and death sentence of a man because of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that much of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation. Attorney General Mike Hunter on Wednesday asked for a rehearing in the case of Shaun Michael Bosse. Hunter says the court wrongly concluded that the state and federal governments do not have concurrent jurisdiction in the case. The court’s ruling was based on a 2020 Supreme Court ruling that Oklahoma prosecutors lack jurisdiction for crimes on tribal reservations in which the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.