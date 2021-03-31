Patrol car struck in incident with 2 suspected drunk drivers

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a suspected drunk driver crashed into a Wisconsin State Patrol car as officers were removing two young children from another vehicle whose driver was pulled over on suspicion of operating while intoxicated. The children were not hurt. The driver and one law enforcement officer at the scene suffered minor injuries, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. The Journal Sentinel reports that the crash was captured on video. It showed a vehicle driving straight into the squad car, despite police blocking off two southbound lanes of Interstate 41/94 to remove the children. The first vehicle was pulled over along the interstate for an undisclosed traffic violation.