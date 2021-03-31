Remains in Mali identified as kidnapped Swiss missionary

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Authorities in Mali say the body of a Swiss woman who was held hostage for more than five years by an extremist Islamic group has been found and identified. Members of the International Committee of the Red Cross delivered unidentified remains to Malian authorities on Saturday. Mali’s foreign ministry said Wednesday that DNA taken from the remains showed the body is that of Swiss national Beatrice Stoeckli, who was kidnapped in Timbuktu five years ago. The Christian missionary was held by the al-Qaida-linked group Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam Muslimeen.