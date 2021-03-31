Report: Pandemic dealing setbacks to gender parity in jobs

GENEVA (AP) — The think-tank behind the annual gathering of world leaders in Davos, Switzerland, says the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on gender parity in the workplace, but time will tell if it leaves permanent damage to women’s roles in the labor market. The World Economic Forum predicts that full gender parity — already not expected for a century — will have to wait dozens more years to come about because of the coronavirus’ impact. It said hard-hit consumer, retail, travel and tourism industries tend to be large employers of women.