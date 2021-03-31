Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military and issued new rules that broaden their access to medical care and gender transition.

The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law.

The release of the new guidelines Wednesday coincides with International Transgender Day of Visibility.