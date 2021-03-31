Reynolds implores Iowans to get shots as infections inch up

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Facing an uptick in new coronavirus cases and a hesitancy among a significant portion of the population to get the vaccine, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds continued her push to persuade Iowans that getting a shot will help return life to normal. In early March, hospitalizations of people infected with the virus had dropped as low as low as 161 but began edging up again mid-month and have been around 200 in recent days. The seven-day percentage of positive tests had been well below 5% for much of the month but reached 5% again on Tuesday and has been hovering just below that level. State health data Wednesday shows 555 new confirmed positive cases in the past 24 hours and no additional deaths reported.