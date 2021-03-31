Rock Fest announces full lineup for July event

CADOTT, Wis. (WXOW) - The organizers of Rock Fest finalize their full lineup of acts for the three-day concert event.

The event featuring more than 65 bands is set for July 15-17 in Cadott.

Thursday, July 15: Rob Zombie, Staind, Theory of a Deadman, Steel Panther, Saint Asonia, Memphis May Fire, Fozzy, Blacktop Mojo, Fire From The Gods, Carnifex, and more.

Friday, July 16: Limp Bizkit, Snoop Dogg, Anthrax, Badflower, Of Mice & Men, Bad Wolves, All That Remains, Like a Storm, Bones UK, Crobot and more.

Saturday, July 17: Korn, Danzig, Chevelle, Motionless In White, Avatar, We Came as Romans, Gemini Syndrome, Through Fire, Hyro the Hero, Rachel Lorin, and more.

Wednesday Night Bonus Bash, July 14: Queensryche, Slaughter, Joyous Wolf, Royal Bliss, The Black Moods, Stitched Up Heart and more.

Also on the 2021 lineup: City of the Weak, Throw The Fight, Any Given Sin, Your Screaming Silence, SIIN, GFM, Evandale, Modern Mimes, Unkle Daddy, Silvertung, Falling Through April, Stormbreaker, Scattered Hamlet, Wildstreet, Nuisance, Jett Threatt, Fresh Fighters, Mad Alice, Cowboy's From Hell, Nivrana, Dressed to Kill, Strate Jak It, Hammer Down Hard, Digital Homicide, Anything But Human, Distal Descent, Stellar Circuits, Probable Cause, Strange Daze, Drama Queen, Contingency, Caster Volor and FM Down.

The event was canceled for 2020.

Organizers said in their announcement that for people who bought tickets or campsites for 2020, both will be accepted for 2021.

Tickets and campsites for 2021 are available on the Rock Fest website.