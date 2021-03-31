Serb accused of 1999 massacre of 130 men arrested in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s police have arrested a Serb who is accused of war crimes during the 1998-1999 war. A statement from the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday said the Serb, identified only as M.A. is suspected of taking part in the massacre at Izbice, a village 70 kilometers (40 miles) west of the capital, Pristina. On March 28, 1999, Serb police, military and paramilitary forces found thousands of ethnic Albanian refugees in a meadow outside the village. After taking money and other valuables, they separated the men from the women and children. A total of 130 Albanian men were divided into two groups before being shot dead. The massacre was part of the indictment against late Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic.