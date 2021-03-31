Suspect sought in attack on Asian American woman in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities searching for a man who viciously attacked an Asian American woman near New York City’s Times Square are asking the public for help — not only in locating the suspect, but also in doing its part to disrupt further assaults. Police on Tuesday blanketed the midtown Manhattan neighborhood with wanted posters and offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the man seen on surveillance video Monday brutalizing the woman as she walked to church. Officials admonished bystanders for doing nothing to stop the man as police say he kicked and stomped the 65-year-old woman.