Tips for those heading to the polls for the Spring election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If you are heading to the polls for Tuesday's Spring election there are a few things to keep in mind before heading out the door.

If you are already a registered voter it is important to bring an acceptable form of identification, such as your driver's license or passport. If you are not already registered, you can register at your polling place.

La Crosse County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer says Tuesday's primary will look a lot like the November presidential election. "The COVID safety protocols are still going to be in place. You are going to be asked to wear a mask but you’re not going to be required to. They are going to be issuing your own pen to use throughout the voting process. They are going to have hand sanitizer stations. You are going to see the plexiglass barriers, so yeah the same COVID practices that have been in place to keep everyone as safe as possible. We will try to get you in, get you voted, and get you out the door as fast as possible."

Tuesday's election will feature the La Crosse mayoral race and the state superintendent race.

Polls are open from 7 a.m to 8 p.m.

To learn more about what is on your ballet or to find your polling place visit, MyVote.

Find out more about the candidates for La Crosse Mayor

WXOW has full coverage of Tuesday's election votes on our website, mobile app, and during our newscasts. We'll bring you the results as soon as they are available following the close of the polls at 8 p.m.