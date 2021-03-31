Tomah schools continuing with mask requirement

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Although the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned Governor Evers' mask mandate, the Tomah Area School District is continuing with its mask requirements for all students, staff, and visitors.

The district posted a message on its website Wednesday. In it, they cited the belief of district administrators and school board members that face coverings contributed to success in mitigating COVID-19 in the district.

The message also said that wearing face masks allowed the district to have in-person instruction for much of the school year. It let the board decide to return 6-12 students back to the classroom for four days of in-person instruction.

The mask requirement covers all students, staff, and visitors while in school buildings and at all school-related events.