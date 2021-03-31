Two men arrested after cocaine is found in vehicle

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - Two men from Chicago are arrested in Trempealeau County after a traffic stop turns up a large amount of cocaine.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office said that on the morning of March 24, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for traffic violations on I-94 near Osseo.

While pulled over, the sheriff's office said K9 Luke was deployed and alerted its handler to drugs in the vehicle.

A search turned up 300 grams of cocaine hidden in the vehicle. The sheriff's office said the drugs had a value of $20,000.

The two men in the vehicle, Dajuan Cortez Thomas, 33, and Lucious Thomas, 52, were arrested and taken to the Trempealeau County Jail.

Dajuan Thomas posted a $20,000 cash bond following a court appearance according to online records. He is scheduled for an initial appearance on a charge of Party to the Crime of Possession with Intent-Cocaine on Thursday.