UN envoy: Myanmar faces possibility of major civil war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Myanmar is warning that the country faces the possibility of civil war “at an unprecedented scale.” Christine Schraner Burgener urged the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday to consider “potentially significant action” to reverse the Feb. 1 military coup and restore democracy. She didn’t specify what action she considered significant. But she painted a dire picture of the military crackdown in a virtual briefing to the council obtained by The Associated Press in which she also warned that the country “is on the verge of spiraling into a failed state.”