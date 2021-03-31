Utah tour bus that crashed and killed 4 had previous problem

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — New investigative documents reveal that a tour bus that crashed and killed four Chinese tourists near a national park in Utah in 2019 had problems earlier that day with the engine starting. Documents released Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board show the driver of the bus had to do a video call with his boss, who told him to crawl under the bus and give the starter “two good hits.” That worked, and the bus started. Soon after, the driver of the bus who was making his first run for a new company lost control and veered off the road when he tried to correct course on the Sept. 20, 2019 crash near Bryce Canyon National Park.