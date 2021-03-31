Very cold for another day

Strong winds, very chilly…

Winds continued to whistle across the Coulee Region landscape. Northwest winds were averaging 10 to 20 miles per hour, but some wind gusts topped 35 mph. This time the winds really tapped into colder air. We only reached into the 30s.

Chilly through Thursday night…

Temperatures will drop into the teens to lower 20s tonight as winds diminish, then reach into the lower to middle 40s on Thursday. Expect readings into the 20s Thursday night.

Warmer weather returns by the weekend…

Readings will return to the middle 60s to middle 70s for the weekend into early next week! A weather pattern change will also bring chances of showers and t-storms for Monday and Wednesday.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden