Woman sentenced for stealing from grandparents

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) – A Menomonie woman convicted of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her grandparents will spend three years on probation.

Samantha Vold was accused of using her grandparents’ credit card, and forging their names to checks, to buy a camper, ATV and other items. Their losses totaled $49,360.

Monday Vold pleaded no contest to three misdemeanors and a felony.

Judge James Peterson ordered her to pay restitution and do 100 hours of community service work. She also agreed to transfer ownership of her house to the victims, and to turn over to them the camper, a trailer, and other items.

If she does all that and doesn’t break any laws for three years, the felony charge will be dismissed.