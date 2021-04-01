7 Hong Kong democracy leaders convicted over 2019 protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates have been convicted on charges of organizing and participating in massive anti-government protests in 2019 that triggered a crackdown on dissent. The seven include media tycoon and founder of the Apple Daily tabloid Jimmy Lai, as well as 82-year-old Martin Lee, a veteran of the city’s democracy movement. They were convicted for their involvement in a protest on Aug. 18, 2019, when organizers said 1.7 million people marched in opposition to a proposed bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China. China had pledged to allow the city to retain its freedoms for 50 years when it took Hong Kong back from Britain in 1997, but its recent steps are seen as a betrayal.