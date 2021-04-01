April isn’t fooling us, temperatures are on the rise

BRRR, it’s even colder this morning! With calming winds and clear skies temperatures are tumbling into the 20s and teens. Bundle up and grab something warm.

With the abundance of sunshine, today's temperatures will start to show improvement. The average temperature to start the month is 52 degrees but today will miss the average again. Forecast highs will stay in the mid-40s.

By tomorrow, the strong winds return. But this time the winds are from the south which will surge warming into the weekend. Highs Friday will near 60 as winds gust up to 40 mph.

Easter weekend will bring more warmth. Calmer southerly winds allow high temperatures to near the 70s. This will be some of the warmest air of the year and it’s paired with quiet weather. Easter egg hunts will be sunny and warm!

Unseasonable warmth will spread into the start of next week. But the attention will be on watching a few isolated rain/thunder chances.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett