Arab Islamist shows clout with prime-time speech in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — The leader of an Arab Islamist party in Israel delivered a prime-time address in Hebrew that was carried live by major TV networks. It was a stunning display of the community’s newfound political influence. Mansour Abbas’ United Arab List won just four seats in last week’s parliamentary elections, but was nearly alone in not committing to either of the two major blocs. That means Abbas could potentially decide whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in office following four elections in less than two years. He did not commit to either side in his televised speech on Thursday, but presented “a vision of peace, mutual security, partnership and tolerance.”