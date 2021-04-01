Belgium police clash with partiers amid virus restrictions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian police have clashed with a large crowd in one of Brussels’ biggest parks. Thousands of revellers had gathered for an unauthorized event despite coronavirus restrictions. Brussels police said four people were arrested and three police officers were injured. Clashes started after police ordered the crowd to disperse toward the end of the afternoon. An Associated Press reporter witnessed people throwing bottles and other projectiles at police, who used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The Brussels prosecutor’s office had said that police would be deployed at the park and that anyone breaching restrictions could be prosecuted.