Biden aims to juice EV sales, but would his plan work?

DETROIT (AP) — Dangling tax credits and rebates in his drive to fight climate change, President Joe Biden wants you to trade your gas-burning car, truck or SUV for a zero-emissions electric vehicle. Some buyers would find his offer persuasive. Yet Biden’s goal is a daunting one: Even if Congress approves his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, along with its incentives, it would take many years to replace enough internal combustion vehicles with EVs to make a huge dent in tailpipe emissions. Right now, there are about 279 million vehicles on the road in the United States. Of the 14.5 million new vehicles that were sold last year, 2% were fully electric.