Biden holds first Cabinet meeting amid infrastructure push

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used his first Cabinet meeting to promote his new infrastructure plan, but the gathering had a very different look and tone from those held by his predecessor. The full Cabinet met Thursday in the spacious East Room, rather than the comparatively cramped West Wing room that bears its name, to allow for social distancing. All attendees donned masks. And the afternoon meeting didn’t include the over-the-top tributes that came to define Cabinet meetings held by President Donald Trump. During it, Biden tapped five Cabinet secretaries “to take special responsibility to explain” his administration’s sweeping infrastructure plan to the American public.