Bishop Callahan advises continued wearing of face coverings

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Bishop William Patrick Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse said that he is "strongly encouraging" churches and schools to continue to have people wear face coverings.

He issued a letter to members of the diocese on Wednesday.

In it, he cited the challenges "during this time to balance our needs with the need to protect public health."

He also reminded that although the state mandate was ended, many municipalities have their own mask mandates that he encouraged people to follow.

He concluded the letter by stating that despite an increase in vaccinations, there are still new cases of the virus and the fight against it should continue.

"The exercise of limitations, such as wearing masks and social distancing, as difficult and frustrating as the may be, should be viewed as charitable act offered for others. If we all do this simple thing and embrace this small scacrifice, we can do our part to ensure that everyone stays healthy and that our Churches and schools can remain safe environments for all to participate," Bishop Callahan said.

